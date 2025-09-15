ETV Bharat / state

Acharya Devvrat Takes Oath As Maharashtra Governor In Sanskrit

Mumbai: Acharya Devvrat on Monday took oath as the governor of Maharashtra. Devvrat took the oath in Sanskrit.

President Droupadi Murmu last week appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge the functions of the governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties, after C P Radhakrishnan demitted office due to his election as the country's next Vice-President.

Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar administered the oath of office to Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, other state ministers, top bureaucrats, and police officers were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Devvrat was born on January 18, 1959, in Samalkha, Haryana. He practised and spread the traditional Indian system of education as the principal of a Gurukul in Kurukshetra. He also served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh from August 2015 to July 2019.