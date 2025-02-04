Kota Man Dies By Suicide Alleging Police Failure To Register Case Against Mentally Challenged Daughter's Molester

Kota: The father of a mentally challenged girl died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota alleging negligence by cops, who the person claimed, did not register the case even one year after his daughter was molested.

Taking note of the incident, Kota's rural SP Sujit Shankar has ordered an inquiry into the matter. "A case should have been registered in this case. Why it was not done is a matter of investigation. Instructions for investigation in the entire matter have also been issued. Strict action will also be taken against those who are found guilty," Shankar said.

According to the case, the victim's family had lodged a complaint against a young man for molesting their daughter. On the day of the incident, she was alone at home. During that time, a youth came and molested her. When the family members reached home, the young man fled from the spot. The girl's uncle alleged that he had lodged a complaint with the police in this matter, but the police did not act.

The father of the girl died by suicide in the intervening night of January 31 and February 1. The family has filed a complaint with the Kota Rural police station in this case. According to the girl's kin, the police sent them back instead of registering the case. The police did not even conduct a medical examination, the father earlier alleged. He has also accused the accused and his family of threatening him.

