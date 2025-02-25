Four Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody Over Sexual Exploitation And Blackmail Of Minor Girls In Ajmer

Ajmer: A court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday ordered 14-day judicial custody to four persons, who were arrested for allegedly blackmailing minor girls and subjecting them to sexual exploitation.

The four accused, Sohail Mansuri, Rihan, Afraz and Mohammad Luqman, were presented in court after their five-day remand period ended today, special public prosecutor Rupendra Parihar said.

Earlier, Bijaynagar Police had interrogated the accused about their mobile phones, vehicle and other people involved in the crime. The police told the court that they have conducted investigations and sought permission to take the accused under production warrant to verify their statements.

The special public prosecutor said that the accused had given mobile phones and SIM cards to minor girls. They had called the victims to a makeshift room in a cafe, where they allegedly sexually exploited them and even tried to force them into conversion. The victims were allegedly forced to recite Kalma, keep fasts and adopt Islam. Police are probing as to whether the victims were gang-raped or not.

The incident has left the local residents aggrieved. Many people had burst out their anger during the previous hearing. Thus, security was strengthened at the court premises with cops from four police stations being deployed here today. Police too had brought the accused to court amid tight security.