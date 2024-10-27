Bajrang Dal Member Turns Unlikely Hero; Rescues Duo Accused Of Transporting Beef In Haryana

Faridabad: In a shocking incident, an autorickshaw driver was thrashed by cow vigilantes on suspicion of transporting beef in Faridabad district of Haryana on Sunday.

The auto driver along with his associate was rescued by a local Bajrang Dal activist and later handed over to the police for further investigation.

It is learnt that the duo traveling in the three-wheeler were caught by the locals and beaten to pulp near Sohna flyover on National Highway 19 of the district on accusations of transporting beef through the area.

Anuj, a member of Bajrang Dal, said that he received information that two youths were carrying beef in an auto, whom people caught near Sohna flyover. When he reached the spot, the public was beating both the youths, Anuj said, adding he rescued both of them and handed over the duo to the Bus stand police station for further investigation.

The Bajrang Dal activist claimed that both the youths have revealed that they had brought the “beef” from Fatehpur Taga village and they had to supply it to a hotel. The meat found in the auto has been seized by the police along with the auto, and will be sent for investigation.

Bus station in-charge Chaman said that the police has currently informed the senior officers about the incident. “Only after investigation will it be clear whether the meat is beef or of some other animal, after which further action will be taken,” the police station in-charge said.