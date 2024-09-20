Accused Of Practising Witchcraft, Couple Thrashed By Family Members In Chhattisgarh; Hospitalised

Kawardha (Chhattisgarh): In a shocking incident of superstition reported from Chhattisgarh, a man and his wife had to be hospitalised after being beaten up by his family members over accusations of witchcraft in Kabirdham area of Kawardha district.

The incident took to place on September 15 in Lalpur Khurd under Pandaria police station limits of Kabirdham. According to the victim couple, the man's parents, two brothers and sisters-in-law beat them with sticks accusing them of practicing witchcraft. The parents of the victim Rupesh Sahu suspect that their elder daughter-in-law Santoshi practices witchcraft due to which one or the other member of their house is always sick, the couple said. There has been a dispute going on in the family for a long time regarding the matter.

The woman Rupesh Sahu alleged that on 15th September morning her father-in-law Bhagwat Sahu and mother-in-law Mithila Sahu started beating her without any provocation. When her husband tried to intervene, his elder brother and sister also reached there and together they beat both of them with sticks, she said. The locals, who came to know about the incident rushed to the spot and intervened. The couple was shifted to the district hospital where they are undergoing treatment. The victim couple has also accused the police of not taking any action against the accused.

Earlier also, the victim had lodged a complaint of assault against the woman's mother-in-law and father-in-law in Pandaria police station twice. The police registered a counter case against both the parties and the dispute continued.

A large number of people from the Sahu community reached the SP office on Thursday night and demanded appropriate action. The Kotwali police assured the villagers of action after recording their statements after which the people of the community calmed down.

Jagdish Sahu of the community said that a third FIR has been filed against the accused Bhagwat in the case after no action was taken in the previous two FIRs.

Pandaria police station in-charge Manish Mishra said that Rupesh Sahu's brother-in-law Kailash Sahu has come to the police station and filed a written complaint that accused Bhagwat Sahu, his wife Mithila Sahu and both son and daughter-in-law have beaten Rupesh Sahu and his wife Santoshi Sahu. A case has been registered in this matter under general sections, he said adding the statement of the victim is yet to be recorded.

The victims are being treated at the district hospital. More sections will be added to the case after the doctor submits the medical report.