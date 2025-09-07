ETV Bharat / state

Accused Of Killing Roommate, Uttar Pradesh Undertrial Found Dead Inside Police Lockup In Haryana

A view of police station Model Town Rewari where an undertrial died by suspected suicide in Haryana ( ETV Bharat )

Rewari: An undertrial prisoner from Uttar Pradesh accused of murdering his roommate died due to suspected suicide inside the police station in Haryana's Rewari, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Kumar took the extreme step at around 4 am in the morning inside the police lockup at Model Town Rewari. DSP Surendra Sheoran said that the sentry present outside the lockup, did not get whiff about the incident, he said adding the motive behind the suicide is being investigated.

As soon as the cops present in the police station came to know about the incident, they rushed the inmate to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him dead.