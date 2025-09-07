Accused Of Killing Roommate, Uttar Pradesh Undertrial Found Dead Inside Police Lockup In Haryana
Police said the victim hailing from Sultanpur district of UP died by suicide inside the police lockup shortly after his arrest in the murder case.
Rewari: An undertrial prisoner from Uttar Pradesh accused of murdering his roommate died due to suspected suicide inside the police station in Haryana's Rewari, police said on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the police, Kumar took the extreme step at around 4 am in the morning inside the police lockup at Model Town Rewari. DSP Surendra Sheoran said that the sentry present outside the lockup, did not get whiff about the incident, he said adding the motive behind the suicide is being investigated.
As soon as the cops present in the police station came to know about the incident, they rushed the inmate to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The inmate's body has been sent for postmortem while further investigation is underway.
Kumar was in police custody on charges of murdering his roommate Rakesh Verma, a resident of Sari Jahangi Patti village of Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh near Karnawas village of Rewari on September 2.
Kumar, a resident of Hamjabad village of Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh and another accused Sunny Yadav, a resident of Antarsubha Kalan village were arrested by the police on Saturday.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
