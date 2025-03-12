Accused Of Hunting 200 Deers, Maharashtra's Wanted Criminal Satish Bhosale Alias Khokya Nabbed In Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj: In a significant breakthrough for the Maharashtra Police, the state's wanted criminal Satish Bhonsle alias Khokya was arrested by the police from Prayagraj airport on Wednesday.

Khokya, who is said to be very close to Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, was arrested by the Prayagraj Police from the airport following inputs by the Maharashtra Police in this regard, DCP, Prayagraj Abhishek Bharti said. Maharashtra Police has left for Prayagraj and Khokya will be handed over to them upon arrival and presented in the court, added the DCP.

According to police sources, Satish Bhosale was trying to escape to a foreign country by taking a flight from the airport.

Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kavat said that Khokya will be brought to Beed on Thursday or the day after. He further informed that three cases have been registered against him.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas Speaks

Speaking outside the Legislative Assembly, BJP MLA Suresh Dhas with whom Khokya is believed to be close, said, "It is a good thing that Satish Bhosale has been arrested. Action will be taken according to the sections that have been imposed on him".

Khokya was wanted in two cases in Beed district apart from an attempt to murder. A case is also registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Khokya came into the limelight when a video showed him attacking a person with a bat.

In another case, on March 8, the Forest Department team raided the house of Khokya in Jhapewadi Shivara near Shirur town of Beed and recovered wild animal meat and hunting equipment from his house. Khokya is also accused of hunting 200 deers.

The raid was carried out by a 40-member team of the Forest Department, including the District Forest Officer. Two packets of a substance resembling marijuana were also found from the spot as per officials.