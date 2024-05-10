ETV Bharat / state

Accused in Tata Steel Official Murder Killed in Police Encounter in UP's Ghaziabad

author img

By PTI

Published : May 10, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

Accused in Tata Steel Official Murder Killed in Police Encounter in UP's Ghaziabad
Representational Image(GettyImages)

Tata Steel's India sales head, Vinay Tyagi, was killed in an encounter in Ghaziabad district on May 4. However, today (Friday), an accused in the murder of a Tata Steel official was killed in an encounter.

Ghaziabad/Lucknow: An accused in the murder of a Tata Steel official was killed in an encounter in Ghaziabad district in the early hours of Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Police said.

Vinay Tyagi, the India sales head of Tata Steel, was murdered on May 4. The police said in a statement, "On May 10, a police team of Shalimar Garden police station (in Ghaziabad) was conducting checks for the wanted accused in view of the criminal incidents and was checking in Kanha premises of the police station area when suddenly two motorcyclists ran away fast. On being chased, the motorcycle slipped and fell in front of the closed gate of a building."

The riders then opened fire at the police, leading to the cops retaliating in self-defence. One of the motorcyclists was injured in the police firing while the other fled, the statement added.

A police sub-inspector was also injured during the gunfire. They were both taken to the district hospital where the injured motorcyclist -- identified as Daksh -- was declared dead, the police said.

Daksh was wanted for the murder of Tyagi. A pistol, ammunition, a stolen motorcycle and Tyagi's mobile phone was seized from him, they added. The accused had been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read More

  1. Tata Steel Sales Head Vinay Tyagi 'Murdered' in Ghaziabad
  2. Man Dies of Heart Attack inside Mosque in UP's Ghaziabad

TAGGED:

ACCUSED KILLEDTATA STEEL OFFICIAL MURDERPOLICE ENCOUNTERGHAZIBADTATA STEEL OFFICIAL MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mother's Day 2024: Five Last-minute Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Mom

Why India lifting of export ban on onions is leading to mixed results in neighbours

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.