Accused In Minor Girl's Rape And Murder Killed In Police Encounter In Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad: An elderly man accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl here in Uttar Pradesh was killed in an encounter with police on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off about the accused, police reached Mohammadabad Kotwali area of Farrukhabad district this morning to arrest him. As soon as the accused saw police personnel, he opened fire at them. When police retaliated, the accused sustained bullet injury and subsequently died during treatment at hospital.

Police sources said the accused was mentally-challenged and used to target minor girls to satisfy his sexual desires. It was also found that multiple cases of murder, extortion, kidnapping and robbery were registered against him at different police stations earlier.

Speaking to media, Superintendent of Police Aarti Singh said, "The rape and murder accused was a resident of Pakhna Kotwali Mohammadabad area. Police had been looking for him for last several days. Friday morning, he was surrounded on the basis of tip-off received from an informer. Spotting police, the accused started firing at the personnel. He (the accused) was shot in retaliatory firing. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

As per reports, the victim minor girl had come to her aunt's house in Farrukhabad where she was sexually assaulted and then murdered. SP Singh said the girl went missing on June 27 in Mohammadabad Kotwali area, and her body was recovered from Bhogaon area of Mainpuri a day later on June 28. "The criminal killed in the encounter had raped and murdered the girl. Ever since he came under suspicion, police were on a manhunt to trace him," she said.

SP Aarti Singh further informed that several teams were deployed to arrest the accused but an encounter led to his death. "We are initiating appropriate action as per law," she added.

