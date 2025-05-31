ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Coal-Levy ‘Scam’: 3 Bureaucrats Among Six Accused Walk Out Of Jail After SC Relief

Raipur: Two days after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the Chhattisgarh coal-levy scam case, two suspended IAS officers and a former deputy secretary in the chief minister’s office walked out of jail on Saturday.

Defence counsel Faizal Rizvi told reporters that Sameer Vishnoi and Ranu Sahu, both IAS officers, and Saumya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary in the CMO during the previous Bhupesh Baghel government, and three others were released from Raipur central jail.

The SC has granted interim bail to eight persons, of whom two individuals – Suryakant Tiwari and Nikhil Chandrakar – have not been released (due to other pending cases), he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has been probing the money laundering angle in the alleged coal-levy scam since 2022, had arrested Vishnoi in October 2022 and Chaurasia in December the same year. The central agency had taken Sahu into custody in July 2023.

Rizvi said the bureaucrat trio has been granted interim bail in the two cases related to the alleged coal-levy scam, one each registered by the ED and the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta on Thursday imposed several conditions on the accused while granting them interim bail and asked the state government to generate confidence among the witnesses and ensure their protection.