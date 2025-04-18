Gurugram Air Hostess Sexual Assault: Police Arrest 25-Year-Old From Muzaffarpur In Bihar

Gurugram: Days after an air hostess was allegedly sexually harassed during treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, police arrested a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

The accused, Deepak (25), who was on the run, worked as a technician at the ICU of the hospital and was engaged five months back. The police had formed an SIT to nab the accused and during investigation scanned around 800 CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. The air hostess had in a police complaint alleged she was sexually harassed at the hospital's ICU.

The victim had come to Gurugram for training and was staying in a hotel. She had fallen ill and was admitted to Medanta Hospital for treatment. She was discharged from the hospital on April 13. "During the treatment, on April 6, she was on a ventilator, during which some staff of the hospital sexually assaulted her. At that time, she was on a ventilator and could not speak and was scared. She was also unconscious at the time of the incident, and two nurses were also around her but did not intervene," the victim alleged in her complaint.

On receiving the complaint of the victim, Gurugram police had registered a case under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A police team had recorded the statement of the victim before a magistrate. Meanwhile, hospital authorities said they are fully cooperating in the police probe. They said all necessary documents along with CCTV footage were handed over to the police.