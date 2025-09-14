ETV Bharat / state

Accused From Haryana Dies By Suicide During Police Siege In Dehradun

Dehradun: An accused wanted in cases of fraud and forgery in Haryana allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself during a police siege in Dehradun on Sunday.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that the incident took place when a joint team of police from Dehradun, Haridwar and Haryana’s Jind district raided a house at Laxman Chowk here, where the accused, Sunil Kapoor (36), was reported to be hiding.

The SSP said that Kapoor was hiding at his relative's house, and the police had asked him to surrender, but the accused allegedly shot himself with his licensed revolver.