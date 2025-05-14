ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Six Youths Of A Wedding Party Arrested In Gumla District

Gumla: Six youths were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a minor girl in the Gumla district of Jharkhand. They committed the offence when the girl had gone to answer nature's call along with her friends. After receiving a complaint from the victim's father, the police launched a probe and arrested all the accused. The incident took place in a village in Sursang police station area.

In this regard, Sursang police station in-charge Mukesh Prasad Tudu said that there was a wedding ceremony in a village, where the marriage party had come from Simdega district. At around 9 pm, a minor from the same village who had come to attend the wedding went out to defecate with her friends. During this time, some youths from the wedding party, under the influence of alcohol, started molesting the girls. Tired of the molestation, all the girls ran away from there but the youths caught a minor.

The police station in-charge said that all the youths then took the minor to the forest. Where all of them raped her one by one, and she became unconscious. The youths thought that she had died, left her there and fled. When the minor regained consciousness at night, she reached home and informed her family about the incident.