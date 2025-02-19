ETV Bharat / state

Accused Absconding For 10 Years Arrested Through AI-Powered Camera In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: With the help of the AI-powered face recognition technology, police arrested an accused, who was absconding for 10 years in connection with a dacoity case, in Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Afroz Pasha, had absconded without appearing in court after being granted bail. He was nabbed by a team from Madiwala station police when he had gone to meet his brother, who was lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, police said. The AI-powered cameras installed at the jail identified him leading to his arrest.

Police said the accused was arrested based on information provided by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials.

Notably, 10 years back, Afroz was arrested in connection with a dacoity case, registered under Madiwala police station. He managed to obtain bail but failed to appear before the court leading to multiple arrest warrants. Despite extensive searches, the police could not find him.