Accused Absconding For 10 Years Arrested Through AI-Powered Camera In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: With the help of the AI-powered face recognition technology, police arrested an accused, who was absconding for 10 years in connection with a dacoity case, in Bengaluru.
The accused, identified as Afroz Pasha, had absconded without appearing in court after being granted bail. He was nabbed by a team from Madiwala station police when he had gone to meet his brother, who was lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, police said. The AI-powered cameras installed at the jail identified him leading to his arrest.
Police said the accused was arrested based on information provided by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials.
Notably, 10 years back, Afroz was arrested in connection with a dacoity case, registered under Madiwala police station. He managed to obtain bail but failed to appear before the court leading to multiple arrest warrants. Despite extensive searches, the police could not find him.
Meanwhile, Afroz had come to meet his brother, who was serving sentence in Parappana Agrahara Jail. His face was captured by the AI-powered cameras of the jail.
AI-powered face recognition cameras record details of a person and check it with police database. The cameras thus help in finding out whether the person is wanted in any case or has criminal background.
When Afroz's face was scanned, CISF officials immediately alerted the Madiwala police station and an arrest warrant was issued against him. After this, a team from Madiwala station police went to the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail and arrested the accused.
