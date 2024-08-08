ETV Bharat / state

Accounts Officer Arrested With Rs 5000 Cash, 8 kg Ghee As Bribe In Rajasthan

Jhalawar (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an Assistant Accounts Officer and recovered Rs 5000 cash and 8 kg desi ghee taken by him as bribe in lieu of fair audit report of a 'gaushala' in capital Jaipur.

Divulging further details into the case, ASP Jagaram Meena posted with the Jhalawar unit of the ACB said that the accused Manoj Kumar Khinchi Assistant Accounts Officer, Office of Accountant General, Jaipur was arrested by the ACB team on Wednesday following a complaint by the owner of a gaushala accusing the Accounts Officer of demanding Rs 25000 bribe money and 10 kg desi ghee for framing a fair audit report of the gaushala.

The complainant had complained that in lieu of not finding any deficiency in the records by the audit party that came to his Gaushala, the accused Manoj Kumar Khinchi Assistant Accounts Officer, Office of Accountant General, Jaipur, was harassing him by demanding the bribe money and 10 kg of Desi Ghee.