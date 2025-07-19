Bodies Of Four Missing Friends Found In Haryana's Raj Canal Under Mysterious Circumstances, Probe Underway

Sirsa: Mystery shrouds the death of four youths whose bodies were recovered from Raj Canal in Dabwali area here in Haryana on Friday morning. All four had been missing for the last few days, police said.
As per reports, the four deceased youths, identified as Ravindra alias Chauth Ram, Balbir, Rai Singh and Vinod alias Binder, had left for Ganeshgarh in Rajasthan on July 13 night in a Bolero car. A day later, their mobile phones were found switched off. As their family members could not contact them, they lodged a missing complaint, acting on which police launched an investigation and started tracing their last known location.
At around 9 AM on Friday, based on mobile location tracking, a search operation was launched by the police along with local divers and villagers near Raj Canal. Around 10:15 AM, the team found a four-wheeler submerged in the canal.
As the vehicle was moved, the body of Binder was found first. When the vehicle was pulled out using a hydra crane, three more bodies were recovered from inside. Ravindra's body was found in the driver's seat, while Balbir and Rai Singh were in the rear seats.
All four bodies were identified and sent to the Civil Hospital in Dabwali for post-mortem, police said.
Accident Or Murder?
Asked whether it is an accident or possible murder, Dabwali Sadar Police Station in-charge Shailendra Singh said an investigation is underway. "We are not treating it merely as an accident. The case is being investigated from all possible angles, including murder. We are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas, and also analysing phone call records and location data," he said.
The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem and forensic reports, the official added.
