Bodies Of Four Missing Friends Found In Haryana's Raj Canal Under Mysterious Circumstances, Probe Underway

Sirsa: Mystery shrouds the death of four youths whose bodies were recovered from Raj Canal in Dabwali area here in Haryana on Friday morning. All four had been missing for the last few days, police said.

As per reports, the four deceased youths, identified as Ravindra alias Chauth Ram, Balbir, Rai Singh and Vinod alias Binder, had left for Ganeshgarh in Rajasthan on July 13 night in a Bolero car. A day later, their mobile phones were found switched off. As their family members could not contact them, they lodged a missing complaint, acting on which police launched an investigation and started tracing their last known location.

At around 9 AM on Friday, based on mobile location tracking, a search operation was launched by the police along with local divers and villagers near Raj Canal. Around 10:15 AM, the team found a four-wheeler submerged in the canal.

As the vehicle was moved, the body of Binder was found first. When the vehicle was pulled out using a hydra crane, three more bodies were recovered from inside. Ravindra's body was found in the driver's seat, while Balbir and Rai Singh were in the rear seats.