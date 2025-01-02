Four Dead, One Critically Injured As Car Rams Into Truck in Haridwar

Haridwar: Four persons were killed and one sustained critical injuries in a road mishap on Haridwar-Delhi Highway.

The mishap occurred near Shani Dev Temple near Bahadarabad police station when a car which was carrying five passengers from Roorkee rammed into a truck parked on the roadside. Bahadrabad police station in-charge Naresh Rathore said accident occurred late on Wednesday night. While four persons died in the accident, one was critically injured. He said the deceased are Kehar Singh (35), son of Dalip Singh, Aditya (38), son of Hawa Singh, Manish (36), son of Balwan and Prakash (40) son of Raghuveer. All of them including Mahipal (40), son of Gayasiram, who was injured in the mishap and is being treated at AIIMS, belong to Rewari in Haryana.

As per reports, the driver of the truck was identified as Fazlur Rahman of Padhed village in Gagalhadi police station area in Saharanpur district. Fazlur was enroute to Rishikesh from Bhagwanpur. The truck was carrying 800 cement bags and Fazlur had stopped for some work on the way when the accident occurred.

A few days back, at least 15 people including children were injured when the bus in which they were travelling overturned near Antarheda on NH-21 under Mehndipur Balaji police station in Rajasthan. Of the injured, the condition of eight was stated to be critical. ASI Shishram Arya of Mehndipur Balaji police station said it was raining at the time of the accident. As per the bus driver Israel Khan, an unknown animal came in front of the bus and the vehicle overturned when tried to avoid hitting it. The passengers onboard the bus told police that Khan was overspeeding and the bus went out of control and overturned in a pit on the roadside.