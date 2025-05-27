3 Die In Bus-Trailer Collision On National Highway At Rajasthan's Kotputli; 24 Others Injured, 4 Critical

Viratnagar: The people including 2 women died in a tragic road accident that took place on Tuesday afternoon near Antela culvert in the Bhabru police station area of ​​Viratnagar area on Jaipur-Delhi national highway. More than 24 passengers were injured in the accident. Police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital, from where 4 people were referred to a higher hospital due to their critical condition.

The deceased in the accident have been identified as Shakira from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Razia Khatoon from Begusarai in Bihar and Sunil Jain. The accident took place between a Haryana Roadways bus and a trailer on the highway. "3 people have died in this, including 2 women and a man. 20-25 people are injured. The seriously injured have been referred to Jaipur. The causes of the accident will be investigated," said Vaibhav Sharma, Additional SP, Kotputli.

According to the information received, this Haryana Roadways bus was going towards Jaipur with passengers. When it reached Antela culvert on the highway passing through Bhabru area, it collided with the trailer. The collision was so severe that one side of the bus was badly damaged. After the accident, there was a jam on the highway. The nearby villagers reached the spot and informed the police about the incident.

On receiving the information, ASP Vaibhav Kumar reached the spot with his team and took information about the incident. Police took the injured out of the bus with the help of local villagers and all the injured were taken to the community hospital of Pawta through ambulance. The condition of four of the injured is said to be critical, who have been referred after first aid. The family members of the deceased have also been informed about the accident. Police have registered a case and started investigating the cause of the accident.

