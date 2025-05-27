ETV Bharat / state

3 Die In Bus-Trailer Collision On National Highway At Rajasthan's Kotputli; 24 Others Injured, 4 Critical

The collision with the trailer was so severe that one side of the bus was badly damaged, after which there was a traffic jam.

Bus-Trailer Collision At Rajasthan's Kotputli
Bus-Trailer Collision At Rajasthan's Kotputli (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 5:47 PM IST

2 Min Read

Viratnagar: The people including 2 women died in a tragic road accident that took place on Tuesday afternoon near Antela culvert in the Bhabru police station area of ​​Viratnagar area on Jaipur-Delhi national highway. More than 24 passengers were injured in the accident. Police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital, from where 4 people were referred to a higher hospital due to their critical condition.

The deceased in the accident have been identified as Shakira from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Razia Khatoon from Begusarai in Bihar and Sunil Jain. The accident took place between a Haryana Roadways bus and a trailer on the highway. "3 people have died in this, including 2 women and a man. 20-25 people are injured. The seriously injured have been referred to Jaipur. The causes of the accident will be investigated," said Vaibhav Sharma, Additional SP, Kotputli.

According to the information received, this Haryana Roadways bus was going towards Jaipur with passengers. When it reached Antela culvert on the highway passing through Bhabru area, it collided with the trailer. The collision was so severe that one side of the bus was badly damaged. After the accident, there was a jam on the highway. The nearby villagers reached the spot and informed the police about the incident.

On receiving the information, ASP Vaibhav Kumar reached the spot with his team and took information about the incident. Police took the injured out of the bus with the help of local villagers and all the injured were taken to the community hospital of Pawta through ambulance. The condition of four of the injured is said to be critical, who have been referred after first aid. The family members of the deceased have also been informed about the accident. Police have registered a case and started investigating the cause of the accident.

Read More

  1. Pakistan's Only Aim Is To Harm Bharat While India's Goal Is To Become A Developed Nation: PM Modi In Gujarat
  2. Narendra Modi Completes 11 Years As Prime Minister Of India

Viratnagar: The people including 2 women died in a tragic road accident that took place on Tuesday afternoon near Antela culvert in the Bhabru police station area of ​​Viratnagar area on Jaipur-Delhi national highway. More than 24 passengers were injured in the accident. Police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the hospital, from where 4 people were referred to a higher hospital due to their critical condition.

The deceased in the accident have been identified as Shakira from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Razia Khatoon from Begusarai in Bihar and Sunil Jain. The accident took place between a Haryana Roadways bus and a trailer on the highway. "3 people have died in this, including 2 women and a man. 20-25 people are injured. The seriously injured have been referred to Jaipur. The causes of the accident will be investigated," said Vaibhav Sharma, Additional SP, Kotputli.

According to the information received, this Haryana Roadways bus was going towards Jaipur with passengers. When it reached Antela culvert on the highway passing through Bhabru area, it collided with the trailer. The collision was so severe that one side of the bus was badly damaged. After the accident, there was a jam on the highway. The nearby villagers reached the spot and informed the police about the incident.

On receiving the information, ASP Vaibhav Kumar reached the spot with his team and took information about the incident. Police took the injured out of the bus with the help of local villagers and all the injured were taken to the community hospital of Pawta through ambulance. The condition of four of the injured is said to be critical, who have been referred after first aid. The family members of the deceased have also been informed about the accident. Police have registered a case and started investigating the cause of the accident.

Read More

  1. Pakistan's Only Aim Is To Harm Bharat While India's Goal Is To Become A Developed Nation: PM Modi In Gujarat
  2. Narendra Modi Completes 11 Years As Prime Minister Of India

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAIPUR DELHI HIGHWAYRAJASTHAN KOTPUTLIBUS TRAILER COLLISIONRAJASTHAN BUS ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.