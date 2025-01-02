ETV Bharat / state

Bus Accident On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 30 Injured In Triple Vehicle Collision In Rajasthan's Dausa

Dausa: At least 30 passengers sustained grievous injuries after a sleeper bus collided with a trailer on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district in the wee hours of Thursday. The bus was enroute to Delhi from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh when the mishap occurred near Lahdi Ka Bas village in Dausa.

What Led To The Mishap?

As per reports, a trailer first hit a truck from behind near pillar number 148 of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and within a second, the bus behind crashed into the trailer. Preliminary reports suggest that the accident was due to poor visibility owing to dense fog in the area. Most of the passengers, returning from pilgrimage to Ujjain Mahakal Temple, were asleep when the mishap occurred.

Receiving information, local authorities including the Nangal Rajawatan police and ambulance services from Dausa, rushed to the accident spot for rescue operation.