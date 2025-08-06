One Killed, Four Injured As Pre-Heater Platform Of NTPC Sipat Collapses In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Bilaspur: One worker was killed and four others sustained injuries when the pre-air heater platform of Unit-5 at Sipat NTPC plant broke and fell down during maintenance work.

While the four injured workers are undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Bilaspur, the fifth was shifted to Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences where he succumbed to his injuries. Medical Superintendent of CIMS Dr Lakhan Singh confirmed the death of the worker and said, "The CMO of NTPC alerted us of the mishap. Later we got information that a patient is being sent to CIMS, while the rest of the injured are being sent to Apollo Hospital. The worker had died while he was being brought to CIMS."

Praveen Ranjan Bharti, Public Relations Officer of NTPC Sipat said, "An accident occurred at 12.30 pm during overhauling in Unit 5 of NTPC Sipat. He said the deceased worker was identified as Shyam Kumar Sahu (27) and the death has been officially confirmed by CIMS. Bharti said the family of the deceased will be compensated as per NTPC norms.

Gopal Satpathy, in-charge of Seepat police station, said the incident took place in Unit-5 of the plant located in Sipat village, around 25 kilometres from Bilaspur. The laborers were working on the pre-air heater platform when the structure collapsed. He said the deceased was a resident of Podi village under Sipat police station.