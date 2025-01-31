Nine Killed, 11 Injured As Pick-up Van Collides With Truck In Punjab’s Firozpur

Ferozpur: At least nine persons were killed and over 10 others injured after a pick-up van carrying over 15 people collided with a stationary truck in the Guruharsahai area of Punjab’s Firozpur district on Friday, police said.

The horrific accident took place near the Goluka turn on the Firozpur-Fazilka road when the van carrying waiters and other workers to an event in Jalalabad. However, it rammed into a dilapidated container.

Eyewitnesses said the collision was so severe that at least five persons died on the spot, while four others were declared dead in the hospital. The injured persons were immediately taken to the nearby hospital by the Road Safety Force (SSF) with the help of passers-by and ambulances.

Deputy Commissioner of Ferozepur confirmed the incident and said that nine deaths have been reported so far while 11 are injured. “The deceased are kept at Jalalabad Hospital while ten injured persons have been referred for treatment at Medical College Faridkot,” he said.

According to locals, people travelling in the Bolero pickup would work as waiters at weddings. “On Friday, some youths from village Sufewala were going to work as waiters in the said pickup and this accident happened on the way. This accident happened at around 8 am,” they said.