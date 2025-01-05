Four Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Jammu: At least four persons were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge at the Massu Padder area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

Police said the accident involved a pickup truck 'Mahindra Bolero camper' that veered off the road and fell into the deep gorge. At least four bodies have been recovered so far from the accident site while search and rescue operations are on to locate the missing individuals.

“Four people have been confirmed dead, and rescue operations are currently underway in the area. The details are being ascertained," a senior police official told ETV Bharat.

He said that locals and official teams were facing difficulties in the rescue due to the hilly terrain as they worked tirelessly to locate survivors or recover bodies.

“The identities of the victims and the exact cause of the accident remain under investigation. Further updates are awaited as rescue operations continue,” the officer said.

Soon after the incident, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh expressed his condolences to the bereaved families via a post on X.

“Saddened to learn just now that 4 of the passengers travelling in the vehicle have been found dead on the spot. Two other persons, including the driver, are not traced as yet. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Dr Singh also mentioned that he is in touch with the Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, to monitor the situation closely. “Rescue teams have been put into action,” he said in another update.