ETV Bharat / state

Accepted RSS Invitation To 'Bridge Ideological Differences' Between Tribals And Sangh: Chhattisgarh Tribal Leader Arvind Netam

Jagdalpur: Veteran Chhattisgarh tribal leader and former union minister, Arvind Netam has said that he accepted the invitation by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to a programme in Nagpur “to reduce the ideological differences” between the RSS and the tribals.

Netam, a former Congress leader, who was a minister in the Indira Gandhi and PV Narsimha Rao, has been invited by the RSS as the chief guest for an important program scheduled at the RSS headquarters on June 5, a development which has created a stir in the political quarters in the tribal dominated state, especially in Naxal stronghold Bastar.

Addressing a presser in Jagdalpur on Sunday, Netam clarified his position over the invitation and the row around it. “I was myself surprised when I got the invitation from RSS,” he said.

“There is not much benefit in talking to the BJP about the problems faced by the people in tribal areas. For this, it is necessary to convince the RSS. Even before this, I have had long discussions with RSS officials several times,” Netam said.