Accepted RSS Invitation To 'Bridge Ideological Differences' Between Tribals And Sangh: Chhattisgarh Tribal Leader Arvind Netam

The RSS invitation to Netam, a former Congress leader to a program on June 5 has created a political flutter in the state.

Chhattisgarh tribal leader Arvind Netam (M) addresses a presser in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh on Sunday, Jun 1, 2025
Chhattisgarh tribal leader Arvind Netam (M) addresses a presser in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh on Sunday, Jun 1, 2025 (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 1, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST

Jagdalpur: Veteran Chhattisgarh tribal leader and former union minister, Arvind Netam has said that he accepted the invitation by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to a programme in Nagpur “to reduce the ideological differences” between the RSS and the tribals.

Netam, a former Congress leader, who was a minister in the Indira Gandhi and PV Narsimha Rao, has been invited by the RSS as the chief guest for an important program scheduled at the RSS headquarters on June 5, a development which has created a stir in the political quarters in the tribal dominated state, especially in Naxal stronghold Bastar.

Addressing a presser in Jagdalpur on Sunday, Netam clarified his position over the invitation and the row around it. “I was myself surprised when I got the invitation from RSS,” he said.

“There is not much benefit in talking to the BJP about the problems faced by the people in tribal areas. For this, it is necessary to convince the RSS. Even before this, I have had long discussions with RSS officials several times,” Netam said.

The tribal leader further added that his accepting the RSS invitation was a move towards solving the ideological differences between the RSS and the tribals.

“There are ideological differences between tribals and the RSS. It is necessary to reduce them. That is why I have accepted this invitation, Netam said.

The RSS invitation to Netam is seen as a tribal outreach by the RSS. Leader of the Opposition in the Chhattisgarh Assembly and senior Congress leader, Charandas Mahant has expressed surprise at the development saying he would talk to Netam whether he was going to join the RSS.

Who is Arvind Netam?

  • Arvind Netam is counted among the big tribal leaders of Chhattisgarh.
  • Arvind Netam has been a minister in the Indira Gandhi government. He was the Union Minister of State in the Indira government from 1973 to 1977.
  • Arvind Netam has held the ministerial post in PV Narasimha Rao's government. He was the Union Minister in the Narasimha Rao government from 1993 to 1996.
  • He has been an MP five times.

