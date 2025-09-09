ETV Bharat / state

Formula E Race Case: ACB Seeks Govt Permission To Prosecute BRS Leader Rama Rao, Two Other Accused

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probing the Formula-E race case has sought state government's permission to prosecute BRS Working President and MLA K T Rama Rao, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former HMDA chief engineer B L N Reddy, official sources said on Tuesday.

"Once permission is granted, further action (filing of charge sheet) will be initiated," they told PTI. Rao, the prime accused in the case, was earlier questioned by the ACB in the case relating to the alleged "unauthorised" payments to conduct Formula E race in Hyderabad during the previous BRS government.

Responding to the ACB seeking the government's permission for prosecution, Rao, who was the then Municipal Administration Minister, on Tuesday downplayed the Formula E race case and said he is ready for a lie-detector test. He said it was his decision to transfer the money on behalf of the government to the race organisers. His intention was to see that the race take place in Hyderabad and it promotes the city, he said.

The money sent by the government is with the organisers and there is no corruption in it, Rao claimed. The Formula-E race was held in Hyderabad in February 2023. Although the race was initially planned for 2024, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.