ETV Bharat / state

ACB Registers Case Against Former AAP Ministers Satyendar Jain, Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi government has registered a case against former AAP ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain in connection with alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects of the previous government, officials said on Thursday.

The case was registered days after the Union home ministry granted approval for conducting an investigation by the ACB under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Delhi health ministers Bharadwaj and Jain.

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP.

The complaint in the matter was filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta last year.