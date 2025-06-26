ETV Bharat / state

ACB Registers Case Against Former AAP Ministers Satyendar Jain, Saurabh Bharadwaj

ACB registered case against former AAP ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in government hospital projects.

ACB registered case against former AAP ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption in government hospital projects.
File Image: Former AAP Ministers Satyendar Jain, Saurabh Bharadwaj (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi government has registered a case against former AAP ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain in connection with alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects of the previous government, officials said on Thursday.

The case was registered days after the Union home ministry granted approval for conducting an investigation by the ACB under the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Delhi health ministers Bharadwaj and Jain.

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP.

The complaint in the matter was filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta last year.

According to officials, 24 hospital projects - 11 greenfield and 13 brownfield - were sanctioned at a cost of Rs 5,590 crore in 2018–19.

These projects are mired in inexplicable delays and astronomical cost overruns, they said.

The case was registered after receiving approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act from the competent authority.

