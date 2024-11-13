ACB Recovers Rs 4.54 Lakh In Cash From Rajasthan Mahila Police Station During Surprise Check

Jaipur: A team of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a surprise check of Mahila Police Station in Bharatpur on Tuesday and found a suspicious cash amount of Rs 4.54 lakh from its office, a senior officer said. More than Rs 1 lakh in cash was also found during a search of the official residence of the station officer, he said.

The surprise check was carried out after ACB, Rajasthan received information that the station officer of the women police station, Sub Inspector Bhanwar Singh, his reader Constable Jai Singh had taken a huge amount as a bribe, Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said. During Tuesday's surprise check, a suspicious cash amount of Rs 4.54 lakh was recovered in 15 envelopes kept in various files in a cupboard on the premises of the police station, he said.

Rs 1.17 lakh was recovered from the government residence of the accused SHO Bhanwar Singh, Meharda said. Further investigation is being done in the case, he said.