ACB Raids Retired KAS Officer’s House In Connection With F&ES Recruitment Scam

It was the first raid initiated by the ACB regarding the case, involving irregularities in the selection of drivers and firemen in the department.

ACB Raids Retired KAS Officer’s House In south Kashmir's Anantnag district
ACB Raids Retired KAS Officer’s House In south Kashmir's Anantnag district (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

By Mir Ishfaq

Anantnag: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday raided the house of a former Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer in this south Kashmir district. The action is linked to the 2020 recruitment scam in the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) Department.

According to officials, the agency sleuths searched the residence of Muhammad Yaqoob Dar, a retired Chairman (Technical) and Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) in the F&ES Department, in the Batengoo area of Anantnag this morning. He is one of the suspects in the recruitment scandal which is under investigation under FIR No. 01-2025 registered at the Police Station Central Kashmir.

A senior official told ETV Bharat that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank officer led the Thursday raid, during which the ACB officials seized electronic devices and documents including recruitment-related materials.

It was the first raid initiated by the ACB regarding the case, which involved irregularities committed in the selection process of firemen and drivers in the F&ES Department.

The ACB had previously booked several individuals, including department officials, technical committee members, and a private examination agency, after uncovering irregularities in the recruitment process.

The initial probe revealed that 109 candidates who scored below the cutoff were fraudulently declared successful during the 2020 recruitment drive. Key charges against those involved include forgery, criminal conspiracy, and cheating. The investigation also highlighted favouritism in the recruitment process, with five brothers from the Budgam district, relatives of F&ES officials, and individuals from the same localities among those fraudulently selected.

The recruitment drive, initially advertised in 2013, was delayed for years amid allegations of malpractice. The ACB continues its probe to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and ensure accountability for those involved.

