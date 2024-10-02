ETV Bharat / state

ACB Raids Kota Divisional Commissioner in Disproportionate Assets Case

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched a probe into Kota Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Vijay on Wednesday, conducting raids across multiple locations in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Collage of senior IAS officer Rajendra Vijay and ACB officials (ETV Bharat)

Kota (Rajasthan): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) initiated a series of raids on multiple locations linked to Kota Divisional Commissioner and senior IAS officer Rajendra Vijay on Wednesday morning. The raids are part of an investigation into disproportionate assets allegedly amassed by the officer.

ACB teams began the searches from Vijay’s ancestral residence in Duggi village, Dausa district, and other properties in Jaipur and Kota. Vijay, who took charge as Kota’s Divisional Commissioner just a week ago, is yet to shift to his official residence and is currently staying at the Circuit House in Kota.

The ACB operation, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Mukul Sharma, commenced at 6 am with simultaneous raids across various locations. The probe agency had obtained a search warrant from the court after receiving a complaint regarding Vijay’s assets. ACB Director General Ravi Prakash Mehrada is overseeing the raids and investigation.

Vijay who was scheduled to attend a Gandhi Jayanti event at Chambal Garden, canceled all programmes following the raids. He, however, declined to comment on the issue or meet anyone. Vijay served as Baran District Collector for a year during the previous Congress government. His transfer to Kota marked his second posting.

Additional Superintendent of Police of ACB, Mukul Sharma said three teams are investigating the entire matter in Kota. The headquarters will be providing more information on the matter as investigations are on at his office, Circuit House and official residence.

