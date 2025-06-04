ACB Issues Summons To Former Delhi Ministers Manish Sisodia And Satyendar Jain In Classroom Construction Scam Case

New Delhi: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Delhi government has issued summonses to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of classrooms in government schools.

Satyendar Jain was summoned to the ACB office on June 6, and Manish Sisodia was asked to appear on June 9.

The ACB issued the summonses on Tuesday over alleged corruption of Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of 12,748 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in government schools during the previous AAP government's tenure. On April 30, the ACB registered an FIR against the two AAP leaders.

This comes after a complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Harish Khurana, BJP MLA Kapil Mishra and Neelkanth Bakshi of the BJP's Media Relations Department against the AAP ministers, who were accused of inflating costs for constructing semi-permanent classrooms, as per a statement by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) Shweta Singh Chauhan.

Jain was the minister of the Public Works Department (PWD), which carried out the constructions, in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, and Manish Sisodia was the Education Minister.

The complaint alleged irregularities in the construction of approximately 12,748 classrooms at a reported expenditure of Rs 2,892 crore. The cost per classroom, as per the awarded tenders, stood at around Rs 24.86 lakh, even though similar structures could be built in Delhi for approximately Rs five lakh, they claimed.

It has also been alleged that the project was handed over to 34 contractors, most of whom were allegedly affiliated with the AAP. The Delhi government's vigilance directorate recommended a probe into the alleged scam in 2022 and submitted a report to the chief secretary.

In March this year, President Draupadi Murmu gave her approval for the registration of an FIR against Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. The AAP has criticised the move, saying the case against its leaders was registered to "pressure and scare" them.