ACB Issues Notices Again To KTR In Formula E-Race Case

Hyderabad: ACB officials have once again served notices on BRS Working President and former minister KTR in connection with the Formula E-Race case. The notice requires him to attend an inquiry on January 9. ACB officials visited Gachibowli’s Orion Villa to deliver the notice to KTR.

This is the second time ACB officials have issued a notice to KTR for an inquiry in this case. KTR had previously visited the ACB headquarters for questioning earlier this morning, where he expressed his displeasure over the police stopping his lawyer from accompanying him.

He questioned the necessity of barring his lawyer, emphasising that there would be no harm if his legal representative was present. KTR submitted a written response to ACB officials, stating that after the High Court verdict, proceedings should follow legal protocol. He then left without attending the inquiry.