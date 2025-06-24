ETV Bharat / state

ACB Gets Approval To Probe Former Delhi Health Ministers In Hospital Scam

New Delhi: In a new development in the ongoing investigation into the alleged multi-thousand crore hospital scam in New Delhi, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi Government has received a green signal to investigate former Health Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Satyendra Jain under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena granted this clearance to the ACB acting on recommendations made by authorities on May 6, 2025.

The Background Of The Complaint

This investigation was initiated after a complaint was filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta on August 22, 2024. In the complaint, Gupta alleged that there was large-scale corruption within Delhi’s health department, and that the then Health Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Satyendra Jain were involved in it.

Key Points of the Complaint

Delay in 24 Hospital Projects and Massive Cost Escalation:

In 2018–19, 24 hospital projects (11 greenfield and 13 brownfield) were approved at an estimated cost of ₹5,590 crore. However, none of these projects have been completed so far, and there has been a significant increase in costs.

ICU Hospitals Project:

In September 2021, ₹1,125 crore was sanctioned for constructing 7 ICU hospitals (6,800 beds) within 6 months. To date, only 50% of the work has been completed, and the cost incurred so far is around ₹800 crore.

Lok Nayak Hospital Expansion:

The initial cost of the hospital's new block was ₹465.52 crore, which has now ballooned to ₹1,125 crore.