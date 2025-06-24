ACB Gets Approval To Probe Former Delhi Health Ministers In Hospital Scam

New Delhi: In a new development in the ongoing investigation into the alleged multi-thousand crore hospital scam in New Delhi, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi Government has received a green signal to investigate former Health Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Satyendra Jain under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena granted this clearance to the ACB acting on recommendations made by authorities on May 6, 2025.
The Background Of The Complaint
This investigation was initiated after a complaint was filed by BJP leader Vijender Gupta on August 22, 2024. In the complaint, Gupta alleged that there was large-scale corruption within Delhi’s health department, and that the then Health Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Satyendra Jain were involved in it.
Key Points of the Complaint
- Delay in 24 Hospital Projects and Massive Cost Escalation:
In 2018–19, 24 hospital projects (11 greenfield and 13 brownfield) were approved at an estimated cost of ₹5,590 crore. However, none of these projects have been completed so far, and there has been a significant increase in costs.
- ICU Hospitals Project:
In September 2021, ₹1,125 crore was sanctioned for constructing 7 ICU hospitals (6,800 beds) within 6 months. To date, only 50% of the work has been completed, and the cost incurred so far is around ₹800 crore.
- Lok Nayak Hospital Expansion:
The initial cost of the hospital's new block was ₹465.52 crore, which has now ballooned to ₹1,125 crore.
- Irregularities in Polyclinic Projects:
While the target was to construct 94 polyclinics, only 52 were built. The project cost rose from ₹168.52 crore to ₹220 crore.
- Delay of the Health Information Management System (HIMS):
It is alleged that the HIMS project was deliberately delayed to obstruct financial transparency. A more affordable ‘e-hospital’ system offered by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) was reportedly rejected multiple times.
ACB’s Preliminary Findings
According to the ACB’s initial investigation, project costs were intentionally inflated, with cost-effective alternatives being dismissed. The investigation also suggests that public funds were misused and non-operational assets were created. The ACB alleges that all of these indicate financial misconduct and a significant loss to government revenue.
Departmental Responses And Recommendations
The ACB sought formal approval from the Delhi Government's Department of Vigilance (DOV). The Health and Family Welfare Department did not object to the probe. The Public Works Department (PWD) also recommended a full inquiry, particularly into the ICU hospitals, polyclinics, and other infrastructure projects.
Observations by the Vigilance Department
Noting that the hospital projects were delayed due to frequent changes in design and specifications during construction, the DOV observed that poor planning and inaccurate budgeting caused significant cost overruns.
Apart from this, increased intermediary expenses placed an unnecessary burden on government resources. The DOV also stated that the health department’s refusal to acknowledge certain discrepancies highlighted the need for a deeper investigation.
The Vigilance Department recommended that the matter be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for authorization to proceed with the investigation against the two former health ministers under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
