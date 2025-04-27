ACB Nabs Former ENC Of Kaleswaram Project, Unearths Unaccounted Property Of Rs 100 Cr

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Bhukya Hariram, a former Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) from Gajwel and a key figure in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project, for allegedly amassing illegal wealth. The arrest was made following allegations of massive corruption. The ACB officials carried out extensive raids across 14 locations in Telangana from early Saturday morning.

According to preliminary investigations, the value of Hariram’s illegal assets is over Rs 100 crore. The officials say that the searches are still continuing, and the assets of the accused may go further higher.

The ACB inspections unearthed Hariram’s staggering portfolio of assets, including two luxury villas in Sheikhpet and Kondapur, three flats in Srinagar, Narsingi, and Madhapur, a commercial plot in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh’s capital region, 28 acres of agricultural land in Markuk Mandal, Siddipet district, 20 guntas of land in Patancheru, two independent houses in Srinagar Colony, a six-acre farmhouse in Bommalaramaram, a mango orchard and a building under construction in Kothagudem. The other properties are a vacant plot in Miryalaguda, two cars, including a BMW and gold ornaments and significant bank deposits.

Raids Across 14 Locations

The raids by ACB began early Saturday at Hariram’s villa in Aditya Royal Farm, Sheikhpet. Simultaneous searches have been carried out at multiple locations, which included Hariram’s ENC office at Jalasoudha and the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Lift Project Corporation office. The inspection teams reportedly seized important documents such as tax receipts, property papers, personal loan agreements, and multiple official files.

Benami Property

The ACB officials are investigating Hariram’s benami (proxy-owned) properties. The officials have examined land records at the Tahsildar’s office in the Markuk Mandal in the Siddipet district, where they reviewed registration documents from 2017 to 2022. Several properties were allegedly found registered under the names of Hariram’s associates. According to the officials, a real estate dealer is suspected to be acting as a front for his assets.

Also, the ACB teams raided the residence of Hariram’s brother, Bhukya Joshiram a retired Singareni employee in Udugadda, Lakshmidevipalli Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Officials said that the investigation is ongoing and more startling revelations are expected in the coming days.