ACB-EOW Team Detains Businessman Vijay Bhatia From Delhi In Chhattisgarh Liquor 'Scam' Case

Bhatia was brought to Durg-Bhilai where his house was also raided by the joint team in connection with the case. ( ETV Bharat )

Durg/Bhilai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) have detained Chhattisgarh businessman Vijay Bhatia and raided his house in Durg Bhilai in connection with the alleged liquor scam case, sources said on Sunday.

It is learnt that Bhatia, who is considered close to former Chief Minister and Congress leader, Bhupesh Baghel, was detained from Delhi and then brought to Durg Bhilai by the joint team of EOW and ACB.

In Durg Bhilai, a five-member team of the two probe agencies raided his house located at Nehru Nagar in connection with the case early Sunday morning. The raids were still underway at the time this report was filed. It was not immediately known whether the team recovered any incriminating material during the raid. Sources said that the ACB and EOW teams are conducting raids simultaneously at five locations in Durg and Bhilai. The team has also raided the house of Santosh Ramteke, who is the manager of the detained businessman. Ramteke is currently in Delhi.