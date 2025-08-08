ACB Arrests Tribal Welfare Engineer-In-Chief While Accepting Rs 25 Lakh Bribe In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: In a major crackdown just weeks before his retirement, Sabbavarapu Srinivas, engineer-in-chief of the tribal welfare department of Andhra Pradesh, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a contractor on Thursday.

The bribe was allegedly sought in exchange for clearing pending bills worth Rs 35.5 crore related to the construction of seven Ekalavya Model Residential Schools.

According to ACB sources, the accused officer was apprehended at his office in Vijayawada by ACB DSPs Subba Rao (from Vijayawada) and Ramana Murthy (from Srikakulam), following a complaint filed by the contractor. He is likely to be produced before the ACB Court in Vijayawada on Friday, they said.

The complainant, Cherukuri Krishnamraju, manager of Sathya Sai Constructions from Visakhapatnam, had informed the ACB that he was being pressured to pay a bribe to secure payment for works. Struggling with interest payments on loans taken to execute the project, Krishnamraju approached the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed Srinivas while he was accepting an advance payment of Rs 25 lakh.

A Repeat Offender

This is not the first time that Srinivas has come under the scanner over corruption charges. The senior engineer, a resident of Vizianagaram district, has previously been booked in two ACB cases.

In 2001, while serving as an assistant executive engineer in the Visakhapatnam SE office, he was investigated for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The case is still under departmental proceedings.

In 2014, while posted as assistant engineer in Seethampeta of Srikakulam district, Srinivas was caught in another ACB trap for demanding a bribe related to bill approvals. Departmental proceedings are also ongoing in the case.

With the latest incident, this is the third time Srinivas has been nabbed by ACB, raising serious concerns over unchecked corruption within the department.