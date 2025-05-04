ACB Arrests Rajasthan MLA For Taking Bribe

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an MLA of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) in connection with a bribery case. The MLA's gunman, who allegedly took a bribe of Rs 20 lakh on his behalf is absconding, officials said.
Presently, a search operation is underway at MLA Jaikrishna Patel's residences in Jaipur and Bagidora. He is an MLA from Bagidora assembly seat in Banswara district.
According to ACB officials, the case relates to a bribery case of around Rs 2.50 crore. It has come to light that the MLA's gunman allegedly took Rs 20 lakh as bribe on Patel's instructions but absconded before the ACB could take action. The ACB has taken the MLA into custody.
ACB DG Raviprakash Meharda said action was carried out by a team headed by ASP Himanshu Kuldeep under supervision of ACB ADG Smita Srivastava and direction of DIG Rahul Kotoki. "Presently, the search operation is underway and further details will be revealed very soon," he said.
Patel became an MLA last year after winning the bypolls from Bagipora seat, which fell vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajit Malviya joined the BJP and contested in Lok Sabha polls. Patel had won by a margin of 51,000 votes by defeating BJP's Subhash Tambolia.