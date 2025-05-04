ETV Bharat / state

ACB Arrests Rajasthan MLA For Taking Bribe

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an MLA of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) in connection with a bribery case. The MLA's gunman, who allegedly took a bribe of Rs 20 lakh on his behalf is absconding, officials said.

Presently, a search operation is underway at MLA Jaikrishna Patel's residences in Jaipur and Bagidora. He is an MLA from Bagidora assembly seat in Banswara district.

According to ACB officials, the case relates to a bribery case of around Rs 2.50 crore. It has come to light that the MLA's gunman allegedly took Rs 20 lakh as bribe on Patel's instructions but absconded before the ACB could take action. The ACB has taken the MLA into custody.