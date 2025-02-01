ETV Bharat / state

Academics, Former VCs Oppose Draft UGC Regulations 2025 Terming Them Threat To University Autonomy

Bengaluru: Several educationists and former Vice Chancellors (VCs) strongly opposed the draft UGC regulations saying they undermine the autonomy of states over higher education while encouraging the Centre's domination.

They participated in a roundtable discussion organised by the All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) here on Saturday. Prof A H Rajasab, former VC of Tumkur University, warned that the new regulations could severely impact access to education for marginalised groups, women, rural communities, and persons with disabilities. He accused the Centre of attempting to dominate the education sector, cautioning that appointments of VCs under these regulations could lead to influential families monopolising governance.

"Education will fall into the hands of industrialists who have no real understanding of the field," he stated, adding that the draft lacks social justice and constitutional values.

He further pointed out that states like Karnataka, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu — which have not implemented the National Education Policy (NEP)—are being pressured to comply with the Centre's directives. He criticised the lack of democratic consultation in drafting the regulations, asserting that policies should be formulated only after discussions with students, lecturers, and other stakeholders.

AISEC State President Allamaprabhu Bettaduru criticised the UGC for failing to address the financial struggles of guest lecturers. "There is no clarity regarding the recruitment of lecturers, and guest faculty are suffering without salaries. Instead of engaging in meaningful discussions, the UGC is imposing its policies on states," he remarked.

VCs and academics at the meeting expressed deep concern over the erosion of university autonomy. AISEC State Vice President V N Rajshekhar argued that the centralisation of academic and administrative powers would stifle research, innovation, and free thinking. He emphasised that universities should retain decision-making powers, with VCs appointed through mutual agreement between universities and the government.