ETV Bharat / state

AC Restrooms Come Up For Food Delivery Agents, Chennai Corporation Plans More Gig Workers' Lounges Across City

Considering the challenges the delivery agents face, Chennai Corporation inaugurated AC restrooms in Anna Nagar and KK Nagar in the city on Wednesday.

AC Restrooms Come Up For Food Delivery Agents, Chennai Corporation Plans More Restrooms Across City
Gig workers' lounge in Chennai (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 11:03 PM IST

2 Min Read

Chennai: In a welcome move, the Chennai Corporation has opened its first air-conditioned restrooms in the city exclusively for food delivery agents, to facilitate them with a comfortable space to rest between shifts during extreme heat and rainfall.

Thousands of employees are engaged with food delivery companies like Zomato and Swiggy which are providing 24-hour service in various cities including Chennai. These employees are forced to continue with the delivery service even in difficult conditions, including rain and heat. As per reports, 10 percent of the delivery agents are women, and they work in conditions where they lack even basic facilities like drinking water and toilets. At times, they gather on the roadsides finding no other place to rest.

AC Restrooms Come Up For Food Delivery Agents, Chennai Corporation Plans More Restrooms Across City
Gig workers' lounge in Chennai (ETV Bharat)

Considering the challenges the delivery agents face, Chennai Corporation has come up with AC restrooms in Anna Nagar and KK Nagar in the city which were inaugurated on Wednesday (June 11).

The gig workers' lounge has toilets, drinking water facilities, six charging points and benches that can accommodate up to 25 people at a time. There is also parking for up to 20 two-wheelers.

In the first phase, AC restrooms have been opened in Anna Nagar and KK Nagar on a trial basis.

Chennai Corporation is also planning to set up AC restrooms in areas like Nungambakkam, Royapettah, Mylapore, and Thyagaraya Nagar.

AC Restrooms Come Up For Food Delivery Agents, Chennai Corporation Plans More Restrooms Across City
Gig workers' lounge in Chennai (ETV Bharat)

As per the guidelines set, food delivery workers will be allowed inside the restrooms only if they are in the appropriate uniform and have the authentic identity card. To monitor this, security guards will be deployed round the clock.

On the restroom facility, Sathees, a food delivery agent from Arumbakkam, said, "Sometimes, delivery agents are denied permission to even go to the toilet in private restaurants while delivering food. In such a situation, this AC restroom comes handy in preventing people from having to sit on the roadside as there is no place to rest during scorching heat and rain and when there are no food orders. Chennai Corporation administration should appoint a security guard for this rest room and take steps to maintain it properly."

Chennai: In a welcome move, the Chennai Corporation has opened its first air-conditioned restrooms in the city exclusively for food delivery agents, to facilitate them with a comfortable space to rest between shifts during extreme heat and rainfall.

Thousands of employees are engaged with food delivery companies like Zomato and Swiggy which are providing 24-hour service in various cities including Chennai. These employees are forced to continue with the delivery service even in difficult conditions, including rain and heat. As per reports, 10 percent of the delivery agents are women, and they work in conditions where they lack even basic facilities like drinking water and toilets. At times, they gather on the roadsides finding no other place to rest.

AC Restrooms Come Up For Food Delivery Agents, Chennai Corporation Plans More Restrooms Across City
Gig workers' lounge in Chennai (ETV Bharat)

Considering the challenges the delivery agents face, Chennai Corporation has come up with AC restrooms in Anna Nagar and KK Nagar in the city which were inaugurated on Wednesday (June 11).

The gig workers' lounge has toilets, drinking water facilities, six charging points and benches that can accommodate up to 25 people at a time. There is also parking for up to 20 two-wheelers.

In the first phase, AC restrooms have been opened in Anna Nagar and KK Nagar on a trial basis.

Chennai Corporation is also planning to set up AC restrooms in areas like Nungambakkam, Royapettah, Mylapore, and Thyagaraya Nagar.

AC Restrooms Come Up For Food Delivery Agents, Chennai Corporation Plans More Restrooms Across City
Gig workers' lounge in Chennai (ETV Bharat)

As per the guidelines set, food delivery workers will be allowed inside the restrooms only if they are in the appropriate uniform and have the authentic identity card. To monitor this, security guards will be deployed round the clock.

On the restroom facility, Sathees, a food delivery agent from Arumbakkam, said, "Sometimes, delivery agents are denied permission to even go to the toilet in private restaurants while delivering food. In such a situation, this AC restroom comes handy in preventing people from having to sit on the roadside as there is no place to rest during scorching heat and rain and when there are no food orders. Chennai Corporation administration should appoint a security guard for this rest room and take steps to maintain it properly."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHENNAI CORPORATIONRESTROOMS IN CHENNAIRESTROOMS FOR FOOD DELIVERY AGENTSFOOD DELIVERY COMPANIESRESTROOMS FOR CHENNAI GIG WORKERS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.