AC Restrooms Come Up For Food Delivery Agents, Chennai Corporation Plans More Gig Workers' Lounges Across City

Chennai: In a welcome move, the Chennai Corporation has opened its first air-conditioned restrooms in the city exclusively for food delivery agents, to facilitate them with a comfortable space to rest between shifts during extreme heat and rainfall.

Thousands of employees are engaged with food delivery companies like Zomato and Swiggy which are providing 24-hour service in various cities including Chennai. These employees are forced to continue with the delivery service even in difficult conditions, including rain and heat. As per reports, 10 percent of the delivery agents are women, and they work in conditions where they lack even basic facilities like drinking water and toilets. At times, they gather on the roadsides finding no other place to rest.

Considering the challenges the delivery agents face, Chennai Corporation has come up with AC restrooms in Anna Nagar and KK Nagar in the city which were inaugurated on Wednesday (June 11).

The gig workers' lounge has toilets, drinking water facilities, six charging points and benches that can accommodate up to 25 people at a time. There is also parking for up to 20 two-wheelers.

In the first phase, AC restrooms have been opened in Anna Nagar and KK Nagar on a trial basis.

Chennai Corporation is also planning to set up AC restrooms in areas like Nungambakkam, Royapettah, Mylapore, and Thyagaraya Nagar.

As per the guidelines set, food delivery workers will be allowed inside the restrooms only if they are in the appropriate uniform and have the authentic identity card. To monitor this, security guards will be deployed round the clock.

On the restroom facility, Sathees, a food delivery agent from Arumbakkam, said, "Sometimes, delivery agents are denied permission to even go to the toilet in private restaurants while delivering food. In such a situation, this AC restroom comes handy in preventing people from having to sit on the roadside as there is no place to rest during scorching heat and rain and when there are no food orders. Chennai Corporation administration should appoint a security guard for this rest room and take steps to maintain it properly."