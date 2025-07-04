Fire At Flat In Noida Society, No Loss Of Life

New Delhi/Noida: A fire broke out in a flat at the multi-storey Mayfair Society in Greater Noida West on Friday.

The fire was caused by a blast in an air-conditioner in of the flats in the society. No loss of life was reported in the incident. The fire was extinguished by three fire tenders. All items in the flat were reduced to ashes in the fire.

As per reports, fire broke out in the flat after blast in an air-conditioner unit. Locals said they saw a thick smoke emanating from the flat. As police and fire team reached the spot, the struggle to douse the flame began. It took the fire fighters a lot of hard work to douse the fire. The fire broke out in the flat at the 15th floor of the society.

The height and the location of the flat made the task of dousing the fire extremely difficult. But the fire fighters persisted in their efforts and succeeded. "It is a matter of relief that all the people were evacuated on time. The reason behind the fire is said to be a blast in the AC due to it running for too long," said Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey. He said prima facie the fire seems to have been caused by a short circuit. "Due to the fire, some items kept in the room were burnt, there has been no loss of life," Choubey said.