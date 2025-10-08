Abujmarh Maoist Divisional Committee Issues Pamphlet Expressing Willingness To Surrender
Published : October 8, 2025 at 12:41 PM IST
Bastar: Amid the looming deadline of March 2026 fixed by the Centre for the eradication of Naxalism from the soil of India, the Maoist divisional committee in the Abujmarh region of Bastar has issued a pamphlet expressing willingness to lay down arms and join the mainstream.
The pamphlet states that cadres under the division will surrender on October 15. Notably, 103 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur on October 2.
In a statement on the matter, Bijapur SP Jintendra Kumar Yadav said, "We received information about the intended surrender proposal of the Maoist divisional committee cadres through the media. If they wish to join the mainstream by laying down their arms, they are welcome."
As part of the "Marh Bachao Abhiyan" (Save Marh Campaign), a new security camp was opened in Idwaya village, located 12 kilometres from Orchha and 5.5 kilometres south of Adjum, on Tuesday under the joint initiative of the Narayanpur police and the ITBP. This area was once considered a major hideout for Maoist leaders.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently attended the 'Muria Darbar' ceremony as part of the Dussehra celebrations in Bastar on October 4, once again urged Naxalites to surrender their weapons. Those who surrender will be given a reward of ₹50,000 and other benefits, he added.
Along with Naxalites, Shah also appealed to the people of Bastar to discourage tribal youth from joining Naxalism and urged those associated with Naxalism to join the mainstream.
On Monday, three suspected Maoists were detained and a live pressure IED was recovered during a joint operation conducted by Malewahi Police Station and CRPF personnel in Dantewadsa. The operation was part of an ongoing anti-Naxalite campaign led by SP Gaurav Rai, ASPs Udit Pushkar and RK Barman. The campaign has intensified patrols and search operations across the district, resulting in a series of arrests and recoveries.
Acting on a tip-off from an informer about suspicious activity near the Satdhar bridge, a joint team from Malewahi Police Station and CRPF's Malewahi Camp moved swiftly to the location. Upon arrival, three individuals attempted to hide but were quickly surrounded and detained. The suspects were identified as Santu Mandavi (36), Maniram alias Manish (24), and Sukhman Mandavi (24), all residents of Kahchenar village, a police official said.
During interrogation, the trio confessed to being active members of the banned CPI(M) Maoist organisation and admitted their involvement in a recent IED blast near Satdhar bridge that injured two CRPF jawans. They also revealed the presence of a live pressure IED in the area. Following their disclosure, the joint team proceeded to the site and recovered a 1 kg pressure IED, which was safely defused on the spot, said the officials.
The operation underscores the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence and field action in curbing insurgent activities. Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining pressure on Naxalite networks and ensuring the safety of both civilians and security personnel in the region. The campaign continues with renewed momentum and vigilance.
