Abujmarh Maoist Divisional Committee Issues Pamphlet Expressing Willingness To Surrender

Bastar: Amid the looming deadline of March 2026 fixed by the Centre for the eradication of Naxalism from the soil of India, the Maoist divisional committee in the Abujmarh region of Bastar has issued a pamphlet expressing willingness to lay down arms and join the mainstream.

The pamphlet states that cadres under the division will surrender on October 15. Notably, 103 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur on October 2.

In a statement on the matter, Bijapur SP Jintendra Kumar Yadav said, "We received information about the intended surrender proposal of the Maoist divisional committee cadres through the media. If they wish to join the mainstream by laying down their arms, they are welcome."

As part of the "Marh Bachao Abhiyan" (Save Marh Campaign), a new security camp was opened in Idwaya village, located 12 kilometres from Orchha and 5.5 kilometres south of Adjum, on Tuesday under the joint initiative of the Narayanpur police and the ITBP. This area was once considered a major hideout for Maoist leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently attended the 'Muria Darbar' ceremony as part of the Dussehra celebrations in Bastar on October 4, once again urged Naxalites to surrender their weapons. Those who surrender will be given a reward of ₹50,000 and other benefits, he added.