Abu Dhabi-New Delhi Etihad Airways Flight Diverted To Lucknow Airport Due To Air Traffic Congestion

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): An Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi bound for Delhi was diverted and made an emergency landing at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday due to congestion at the airport in the national capital, officials said.

Sources said that on Wednesday, Etihad Airways flight number EY 210, which took off from Abu Dhabi and was to reach Delhi at 4:00 pm, was diverted in view of air trafic congestion at Delhi airport by the Air Traffic Control. Amid congestion at the Delhi airport, the plane was landed at Lucknow airport where it stayed for about 3 hours and 20 minutes. After a decongestion of air traffic at the Delhi airport, the flight left for the national capital from Lucknow airport at 7:20 PM in the evening, an official said.

The delay in the landing of the flight left the passengers fuming as they had to face a lot of inconvenience.

Meanwhile several other flights too were delayed at various airports across the country on Wednesday. Air India flight number AI 626 from Lucknow which was scheduled to land at the Mumbai airport at 2:00 pm reached 1 hour 21 minutes behind its scheduled time. Likewise, Indigo flight number 6E399 from Lucknow to Goa reached 1 hour behind its scheduled time of 2:35 pm, Vistara Airlines flight number UK 642 from Lucknow to Delhi reached 1 hour behind its scheduled time, Indigo flight number 6E 435 from Bangalore landed at the airport at 5:35 pm instead of its scheduled time of 4:30 pm as per officials. On Wednesday, Air India Express flight number IX 194 scheduled to land in Lucknow from Dubai at 9:30 am was canceled.