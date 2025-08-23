Absence Of Bridge Denies Fruits Of Development To Residents Of Tengani Villages In Golaghat

Sarupathar (Golaghat): Sarupathar’s Tengani region in Golaghat district of Assam is a picture in stark contrast to the development claims of the authorities. The villagers here are solely dependent on rickety wooden boats to connect them with the rest of the world, whether it is for education, livelihood, medical emergencies or other basic needs.

The situation is such that even ambulances cannot reach the 42 villages in this area, and critically ill patients have to be ferried across the Dhansiri River by boat, even at midnight if the lone boatman is there. Villagers say that over the years, many people have died before making it to the other bank of the river.

Residents Of Tengani Villages In Golaghat Suffer Due To Lack Of A Bridge (ETV Bharat)

The young schoolchildren have to cross the river in makeshift boats without life jackets, even when the weather is harsh. They have to go to the schools and colleges in Rongajan, Thuramukh, Moinapara, or Golaghat town. They gamble with their lives almost daily to get an education.

Things would have been much easier if there had been a bridge on the river.

“I have been ferrying the students and the villagers of 42 villages for years. I get calls to ferry critical patients even at midnight. Many of them have died while crossing the river. Had there been a bridge, these lives could have been saved,” pointed out the boatman of Ouguri–Alisinga ghat.

School Children wait for a boat near Dhansiri River (ETV Bharat)

Montu Morang, who is a local teacher, underlined that the absence of a bridge is a curse that this region has endured for over a century. “We are deprived of even the 108 ambulance service. Students risk their lives every single day just to reach school. During heavy rains, books and belongings get soaked as children struggle to disembark near the highway,” he related.

Ironically, the National Highway (NH-2) that was earlier known as NH-39 runs along the Dhansiri’s banks, and yet the villagers have allegedly been denied permission to even construct a simple waiting shed near the river crossing.

From the students to the elderly, there is a chorus for only one demand – ‘Mama we need a concrete bridge’.

School Children wait for a boat near Dhansiri River (ETV Bharat)

This desperate appeal is directed at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and it captures the raw frustration of a people cut off from the path of development.

The locals claim that the cries of Sarupathar reflect more than just infrastructural neglect. They point out towards children risking their futures, patients being denied timely healthcare and an entire region left stranded by the side of a river. Tengani stands out as a reminder that true development is not complete till it reaches the last man.