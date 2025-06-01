Absconding Member Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held In Maharashtra

Yavatmal: Maharashtra police on Saturday arrested Bhupendra Singh alias Raghu alias Bhinda, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with 17 registered cases, including murder and attempted murder charges. Bhupendra had been absconding since the 2023 murder in Rajasthan's Barmer district and had a Rs 25,000 reward on his head.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended him in the Jam Road area of Yavatmal, where he had been secretly residing for the past two years. Yavatmal Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Chintha said that Bhupendra received funding from Saurabh Gurjar abroad.

This operation was conducted by a team led by SP Kumar Chintha and additional superintendent of police Piyush Jagtap. Local crime branch team, including assistant police inspector Santosh Manwar, Yogesh Gatlewar, Vinod Rathod, Nilesh Rathod, Akash Sahare, and Mamata Devtale were part of the operation.

According to police, Bhupendra was also associated with Binny Gujjar alias Deepak Kumar gang in Punjab. Lawrence Bishnoi is the head of India’s most notorious crime syndicate and is currently behind bars in Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Bishnoi, 32, was linked with the killing of hip-hop icon and Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala in May 2022. In October 2024, Bishnoi’s gang claimed responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddique, a politician in Maharashtra.