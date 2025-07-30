Absconding In Rs 100 Crore Fraud, SBI Cashier Threatens To Jump From 9th Floor Of Building; Arrested

Mathura: Punjab Police on Wednesday had a tough time arresting a State Bank of India cashier accused of Rs 100 crore fraud after he threatened to jump from the ninth floor of a building in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura where he was hiding.

According to officials, Amit Dhingra is accused of duping customers of Rs 100 crore by manipulating their bank accounts. After the fraud came to light, the bank manager had lodged a case against Dhingra, who was absconding in the case for some time now.

SP City Rajiv Kumar said that Punjab Police had come to Radha Valley Colony located in the Highway area of Mathura where Dhingra was hiding. According to Kumar, Dhingra was living on rent in the colony for 10 days while a warrant was also issued against him.

As soon as the police came to the colony to arrest the accused fraudster, Dhingra threatened to jump from the ninth floor of the building and also hung from the window for an hour. However, Punjab Police, along with the Highway police overwhelmed him and arrested the accused. He was later taken to Punjab by the Punjab Police to face the law.

Cops outside Nirmala C Block in Radha Valley Colony in Mathura to arrest fraud accused SBI cashier (ETV Bharat)

Dhingra, a resident of Faridpur in Punjab, is a cashier at the Sadiq branch of State Bank of India in Faridkot district of Punjab. According to the police, a few days ago, he tampered with hundreds of customer accounts and transferred about Rs 100 crore to other accounts. The fraud came to light after the account holders complained about the matter to the bank manager, who registered a case against the cashier.

Dhingra was living in flat number 903 in Nirmala C Block in Radha Valley Colony located in the highway area of Mathura district.