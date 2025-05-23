ETV Bharat / state

Absconding Former NCP Leader, Son Held In Dowry-Suicide Case Of Daughter-In-Law

Pune: An ex-NCP leader from Pune and his son, who were on the run after being named in a dowry harassment and abetment to suicide case involving the former’s daughter-in-law, were arrested on Friday, police said.

“Rajendra Hagawane and his son Sushil were taken into custody from the Swargate area while attempting to flee the city,” said Vishal Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) of the Pimpri Chinchwad area.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said on Thursday that he had expelled the father-son duo from his party over the issue.

Rajendra Hagawane’s daughter-in-law Vaishnavi (26) allegedly hanged herself on May 16 at her in-laws’ house in the Bavdhan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district.