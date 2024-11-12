Absconding For 10 Years, Wanted Naxalite Sanjay Yadav Alias Ramjanm Yadav Arrested In Bihar

Gaya: Security forces have arrested notorious Naxal Sanjay Yadav alias Ramjanm Yadav, who was absconding for the last 10 years, in Gaya district of Bihar.

According to a Bihar Police spokesperson, Yadav was arrested from Magara police station area of Gaya district by a joint team of Bihar Police and SSB following specific intelligence inputs about his presence in the area.

“Joint action of Bihar Police and SSB against wanted and notorious Naxalite Sanjay Yadav alias Ramjanm Yadav arrested from Magara police station area of Gaya district. Many Naxalite cases are already registered against the said Naxalite,” the Bihar Police spokesperson wrote in a post on X.

Accused of blowing up a mobile tower: The arrested Naxal is a resident of Neykadih village of Magara police station area. Police said that on March 27, 2014, the mobile tower located at Purkhanchak in Dumaria market under Dumaria police station was blown up with bombs by the Naxalites. A case FIR number 14/14 was registered in Dumaria police station in connection with the blast in which Naxal Sanjay alias Ramjanm was also named as an accused.

Absconding for 10 years: Police said that Naxal Sanjay Yadav was cleverly dodging the security forces. Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti said that after getting intelligence inputs about Yadav's presence, a siege was laid in Neykadih which culminated in Yadav's arrest.