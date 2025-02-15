Absconded Assault Accused Arrested After Son's Instagram Story Exposes Location In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An absconded accused in a fatal assault case has been arrested after his appearance in his son's Instagram story helped the Karnataka Police track him down. Mohammed Farooq, also known as Moti, was arrested by the officials of Madivala police station on Friday after evading authorities for several years, despite a court-issued arrest warrant.

The case dates back to 12 years ago when Farooq was implicated in a fatal assault. According to Karnataka Police, a court issued a warrant for his arrest in 2015, but Farooq had gone into hiding. He had changed his mobile number and moved to a new residence to avoid detection. The police had made multiple attempts to locate him but had failed to find any leads.

Farooq had even skipped attending his father's funeral to evade the police, further complicating their search, police officials said. However, his recent arrest came after a breakthrough. Farooq's image appeared in an Instagram story posted by his son. Upon investigating the Instagram account, the police discovered that it was registered with a mobile number that matched the one linked to Farooq.

The Karnataka Police also found that online food orders had been placed using this number. Police said that by tracing the IP address from which the Instagram post was shared, they managed to pinpoint Farooq's location. Armed with this new information, the police monitored his movements and eventually tracked him to his residence in Doddakallasandra, where he was apprehended.

Police revealed that Farooq had been living in hiding, having remarried and settled in Doddakallasandra, away from the public eye. Despite evading law enforcement for years, the information gathered from social media and food delivery data proved to be the key to his capture.

The police officials have confirmed that Mohammed Farooq, who had been on the run for over a decade, is now in custody and will face legal consequences for his actions in connection with the assault case.