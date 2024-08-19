Above 3,000 Army Soldiers From One village In TN's Vellore; School Students Also Ready To Join Army

Vellore/Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Kammavanpettai village is located about 25 kilometres from Vellore city of TN. For over 70 years in this village, not only one person in the house, but many in the same family have gone to serve in the Indian Army.

When the then Tamil Nadu Governor, KK Shah visited the Kammavanpettai village for a government event in 1972, he was surprised to see more than a thousand people in Army uniforms, and KK Shah left saying that the village can now be called 'Army Petta'.

About 4,500 families are currently living in this village. Agriculture is the main occupation in this area. Even so, over 4,000 families are associated with the Indian Army.

As of today, it is said that around 2,500 people from Kammavanpettai village are working in the three forces including the Army. Especially in every family here, at least one to four persons, are working in the Indian Army.

In the village, the students study with the intention of joining the Indian Army even while going to school. Also, special training centres are located in this village. Ex-servicemen continue to strengthen the students physically and mentally.

Nandakumar, a school student, told ETV Bharat, "I am currently studying in class 12th. Many families in our village are serving in the Army. Every student studying in school with the aim of joining the Army. Similarly, I am also training to join the Army. My ambition is to join the Army and become a soldier after completing my 12th standard schooling."

From World War 2 to Kargil War: Panchayat Council President Kavitha Murugan said, "Our village is an Army camp. There are two Army training centres in our village for students to join the Army after completing their schooling. 100 or 200 youths pass from these training centres and join the Army every year. It is a matter of pride to think that soldiers from our village have served from the beginning of World War 2 to the Kargil War," he said.

Former soldier Chandhran said, "I have retired after serving in the Indian Army for 30 years. We have been living in our village with the principle that life is for the country and the body is for the soil. The idea of ​​joining the Army and working for the country should arise among the youth."

Viswanathan, another retired soldier, said, "I served in the Indian Army from 1973 to 2006. So far about 3,000 people have served and retired from Kammavanpettai. I am proud to be born in this heroic land."