Abhishek Ghoshalkar Case: Police Detain Aids of Noronha; Allege Political Rivalry behind Murder

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Police today detained two people in the murder case of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghoshalkar (41) Thursday evening. Ghosalkar, was shot and killed in suburban Borivali while he was live on social media platform, Facebook with social worker, Mauris Noronha, better known as Mauris Bhai at his office.

As per police sources, detainees Mehul Parekh and Rahul Sahu alias Ravana have complete knowledge of the crime and can help solve the case as they were supporters of Noronha.

After quitting the broadcast, Noronha went on to shoot Ghosalkar thrice. According to police sources, Noronha then shot himself, allegedly dying by suicide.

Ghosalkar was shot in the abdomen and shoulder at attacker Noronha's office in the IC Colony, in suburban Borivali as shown on a widely shared video. Both of them were rushed to the Karuna Hospital but neither of them survived.

Narohna was a social worker, who had helped citizens by providing financial aid and food supplies during the Coronavirus pandemic. As per sources, he distributed rations in slums at Ganpat Patil Nagar, Dahisar West. It was while carrying out social projects, that he developed the ambition of becoming a corporator.

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, Vinod Ghosalkar dominated the area where Mauris worked as a social worker for the past 10 years. Vinod Ghosalkar was elected as a corporator from this area and then went on to become an MLA from the Dahisar Assembly Constituency.

His son Abhishek Ghosalkar also became a corporator in 2009 and in 2014. His wife too was elected as a corporator in 2019. The Ghosalkar family ruled this area for more than 20 years which is why the region is known as the fort of Ghosalkar.

On the complaint of a woman, Mauris was arrested in a rape case in 2022 and jailed for six months. Noronha suspected that Abhishek Ghosalkar helped the woman in this case. After being released on bail, he befriended Abhishek Ghosalkar during Diwali.

Both of them also put up banners at the Dahisar Borivali premises wishing residents Happy Diwali and New Year. As per sources, Noronha befriended Ghosalkar and killed him.

Police checked the CCTVs inside Noronha's office and in the surrounding areas and seized the cartridges in the gun used by Noronha. "It was not a licensed gun. So the question arises as to how and from where Noronha got the gun," inspector at the MHB police station, Sunil Rane, said adding that investigation into the case is underway.

Political tensions ensued between the two factions of the Shiv Sena following the shocking murder, with the main focus being on associating the accused, Noronha, with the other side.

Minister for industries in Maharashtra, Uday Samant, who is Shinde's close aid, claimed that Noronha was promoted by 'Saamana,' the Sena mouthpiece published by Uddhav Thackeray as it 'publicised his social activities'. According to a top investigative officer at Borivali, political enmity seemed to be the driving force for the murder.