Under CM Abhishek Banerjee's Instructions........: TMC MLA's 'Flip-Flop' Embarrasses Party

Burdwan: West Bengal Chief Minister is Abhishek Banerjee, who is second-in-command in Trinamool Congress. TMC's Ketugram MLA, Sheikh Shahnawaz Mondal committed this faux pas at a Bijoya gathering on Tuesday.

The statement, which has raised questions both within and outside party, comes at a time when six Assembly seats are going for bypolls.

The incident took place when East Burdwan's Ketugram cultural wing held a get-together on the occasion of Bijoya Dasami on behalf of the party. Apart from the local MLA, several district-level leaders were present at the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Mondal said, "Under the instruction of Chief Minister Abhishek Banerjee, all religious events are being held peacefully. Along with Durga Puja and Kali Puja, we also celebrate Eid here. We have to unitedly spread the message of development across the state. Also, we are working hard for strengthening our party base."

He however had rectified himself in his next statement and slammed the BJP saying, "CM Mamata Banerjee is working round the year for development of the state but some people are always conspiring against her. Actually these people are Mahisasurs and the party of asurs are always trying to create disruptions. So we have to be cautious".

His statement has sparked a political debate with speculations being raised on whether Abhishek will be fielded by the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as the next CM in 2026 elections.

A few party insiders even went on to say that it was a deliberate statement made by the MLA as he belongs to the lobby supporting Abhishek.