Abhimanyu Tiberwal Tops Jharkhand In JEE Main 2025, Shares His Success 'Mantra'

Dhanbad: Abhimanyu Tiberwal, a student from Koyalanchal has emerged as the topper of Jharkhand in the JEE Main 2025, securing an impressive 99.968 percentile. His remarkable achievement has brought pride to not only his family and teachers but also to the entire region of Koyalanchal. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Abhimanyu shared insights into his journey and success.

Abhimanyu emphasised the importance of consistency in studies, which he believes was key to his success. "Continuous study is crucial. For young aspirants, I would advise that if your priority is studies, you must stay away from social media for a while and dedicate your time to your studies," he said. His discipline and focus have been evident throughout his preparation, which involved daily study sessions lasting 10 hours.

Abhimanyu's educational journey began at Dhanbad Public School, and he is currently studying in class Plus 2 at Montfort Academy in Rajganj. Looking ahead, he is determined to continue his preparation for JEE Advanced, with the goal of achieving even greater success.

"I will start my preparations for JEE Advanced and hope to crack it with flying colours," he said. His father, Amit Tiberwal, attributed his son's success to his unwavering hard work and dedication. "Abhimanyu studied regularly, and he took coaching from Kota. We also guided him in every way possible. His mother was with him during his coaching days in Kota, which boosted his confidence," Amit said. The close-knit family support played a pivotal role in Abhimanyu's journey.

Abhimanyu's mother, Poonam Tiberwal, expressed immense pride in her son's achievements. "This is a very proud moment for us, I have always been there to help him with his studies. Whenever he faced any challenges, he would come to me," she said, reflecting on the role she played in his success.

Montfort Academy Principal Rajesh Kumar praised Abhimanyu's dedication and hard work. "Abhimanyu has always been a diligent student, and were are confident that he will continue to excel in JEE Advanced as well," Kumar said. He extended his best wishes to Abhimanyu on behalf of all the teachers at the school.